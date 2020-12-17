Wayne Rooney claimed his second win as Derby County’s interim boss last night, beating Swansea City 2-0 in the Championship.

First-half goals from Colin Kazim-Richards and Kamil Jozwiak sent Derby on their way to a routine-looking home win against promotion challengers Swansea.

The win sees Derby go six unbeaten under the guise of Rooney – the second of his Derby tenure, having kept clean sheets in the last four outings.

What’s more is that tonight’s win sees Derby level on points with 21st-place Nottingham Forest, after they claimed a much-needed win of their own v Sheffield Wednesday last night.

With results picking up, so is the mood amongst fans.

Rooney became an unpopular interim appointment but after seeing the impact he’s had since taking ‘full’ responsibility of the side, many are warming to his potential appointment.

See what Derby County fans had to say on Twitter after last night’s win at Pride Park:

If this is the Rooney team we get for the rest of the season then we’ll be sound. #dcfc #dcfcfans @derbycounty — ℂ𝕚𝕒𝕣𝕒𝕟 𝔻𝕠𝕙𝕖𝕣𝕥𝕪 (@C_Doherty19) December 16, 2020

Derby are back, Rooney’s at the wheel doing his thing #dcfc pic.twitter.com/T7a7GWpMtX — Grant Lowe (@GrantDcfc) December 16, 2020

…it was a limp performance by them. None of our players put a foot wrong but special mention to the spine of Bielik, Shinniesta and Kazim. Kudos also to Rooney who I think now deserves the job full time. And how much influence is McClaren having? 👀 2/2 #dcfc — Alex Taylor (@ACTaylor96) December 16, 2020

Give Rooney the job till the summer with The Mac. 6 unbeaten let's keep going now boys #dcfc #dcfcfans — Stefan 🇩🇪🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🌈 (@stefdcfc89) December 16, 2020

A couple of weeks ago i said i didnt want Rooney as manager, im now starting to warm to it, we are playing better football. Wether thats down to rooney, steve mac or bielik being back fit i dont know but we look solid and the confidence is returning #Dcfc — Tooney (@Tooneyram) December 16, 2020

Aggressive, competitive, attacking football, where have you been all season? I wasn't a fan of how he got the position, but there's no denying Wayne Rooney has made an impact. If he can keep this up through to January, the position is his. How nice to feel positive about #dcfc! — Tom Erskine (@erskinetom29) December 16, 2020

Long while since I enjoyed a #dcfc display so much. Bielik exudes class, Shinnie and Knight's work rate is unreal. CKR is the centre forward we have missed. No bad displays tonight. Jozwiak a steal and class. It is Wayne's job now. Wayne Rooney's Abu Dhabi County. Game on! — Steve Dolman (@Peakfanblog) December 16, 2020