Wayne Rooney claimed his second win as Derby County’s interim boss last night, beating Swansea City 2-0 in the Championship.

First-half goals from Colin Kazim-Richards and Kamil Jozwiak sent Derby on their way to a routine-looking home win against promotion challengers Swansea.

The win sees Derby go six unbeaten under the guise of Rooney – the second of his Derby tenure, having kept clean sheets in the last four outings.

‘Disgraceful’ Pulis comments after Forest defeat has Sheffield Wednesday fans calling for change

What’s more is that tonight’s win sees Derby level on points with 21st-place Nottingham Forest, after they claimed a much-needed win of their own v Sheffield Wednesday last night.

With results picking up, so is the mood amongst fans.

Rooney became an unpopular interim appointment but after seeing the impact he’s had since taking ‘full’ responsibility of the side, many are warming to his potential appointment.

See what Derby County fans had to say on Twitter after last night’s win at Pride Park: