Norwich City’s Emi Buendia inspired his side to a 2-1 win over Reading in the Championship last night, with Arsenal monitoring the Argentine.

The 23-year-old netted his fifth Championship goal of the season to mark Norwich’s fourth-straight 2-1 win to keep them top of the pile.

Another fine performance from the midfielder saw Norwich fans out in full-force on Twitter – after a contested summer, Buendia has reminded them of the quality he has with some match-winning performances of late.

He was one of a number of names linked with a Premier League lifeline after Norwich’s demise and one of the clubs touted with an interest is Arsenal.

Mikel Arteta has reportedly added Buendia ‘to his shortlist’ ahead of next month’s January transfer window.

The rumour has excited a lot of Arsenal fans and with Buendia pulling all the strings for Norwich of late, it’ll only put pressure on Arteta to bring him to North London.

See what Norwich and Arsenal fans are saying about Buendia after his Reading performance:

Buendia played a very good allround game. Very solid defensive display too. High intensity pressing, proper passing, and a goal. Always on the move. Man of the match performance #ncfc — Buendia’s left foot (@jabbidabbadoo) December 16, 2020

Massive win, all credit to Farke for those quality substitutions at HT, Dowell and Cantwell raised the level. Buendia superb again as was Aarons. What a team we have here 💛💚 #OTBC #NCFC — Tom Osborne (@TomOz89) December 16, 2020

Buendia has gone from a talented “individual” to an incredibly talented “Leader” the effort and professionalism this season has been superb. Credit to Farke and Webber for the clear conversations that have taken place with Buendia to build a team around him #canarycall #ncfc — Mr Reynolds-Laye (@smr2387) December 16, 2020

Emi buendia is different gravy #NCFC — Nichols (@JamesNichols__) December 16, 2020

Aarons and Buendia are a class above. #ncfc — Callum (@CJRivett12) December 16, 2020

Big save from McGovern at the end. Aarons and Buendia both excellent tonight. Cantwell has to start at the weekend, made a big difference when he came on. #ncfc — Stuart Wardrope (@Wardrope_S) December 16, 2020

Fairs. Eriksen isn’t my first option but if we can’t get the likes of Aouar and buendia then I’ll take him — ARTETA STAN ACCOUNT🐐❤️ (@IOnyetenu) December 16, 2020

Özil back is the bare minimum but Arteta and Edu don’t want him back. We need Buendia and Aouar if Özil doesn’t return or jus one if he does. — Thomas the Tank (@AFC_Eddie) December 16, 2020

At the end of the day, if we arent going to spend £100m on Grealish like players then we need to find quality for c£25m-£40m. Buendia looks a player. Sadly, I think Arteta and Edu are so incompetent they will bring a shit Kia Joorabchian client in… — Arteta NonNegotiagoals (@TheMightyGambon) December 16, 2020

Can it be January already? I want Aouar and Buendia at the club MINIMUM — WorldwideArsenal™ (@WorldwideAFC) December 16, 2020

Arsenal should go all out to get Buendia — KING👑 (@_IKENNA_) December 17, 2020