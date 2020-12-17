Norwich City’s Emi Buendia inspired his side to a 2-1 win over Reading in the Championship last night, with Arsenal monitoring the Argentine.

The 23-year-old netted his fifth Championship goal of the season to mark Norwich’s fourth-straight 2-1 win to keep them top of the pile.

Another fine performance from the midfielder saw Norwich fans out in full-force on Twitter – after a contested summer, Buendia has reminded them of the quality he has with some match-winning performances of late.

He was one of a number of names linked with a Premier League lifeline after Norwich’s demise and one of the clubs touted with an interest is Arsenal.

Mikel Arteta has reportedly added Buendia ‘to his shortlist’ ahead of next month’s January transfer window.

The rumour has excited a lot of Arsenal fans and with Buendia pulling all the strings for Norwich of late, it’ll only put pressure on Arteta to bring him to North London.

See what Norwich and Arsenal fans are saying about Buendia after his Reading performance: