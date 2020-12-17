There has always been a sparkle and a spark of magic in the feet of Leeds United attacking midfielder Pablo Hernandez. Whites fans have seen this from Day One.

His contribution to the club, even in the seasons before the arrival of Marcelo Bielsa, endeared him to the Elland Road faithful. He is a dual-threat; a goals and assists machine.

However, after his reaction following substitution in the Leicester City defeat led to many Leeds United fans wondering whather the Spaniard had crossed a similar line that Pontus Jansson crossed. Swedish international Jansson upset Bielsa and was toast from that point on.

A case of the missing Hernandez

Hernandez has been missing over recent games, this gave rise to some publications, such as Football Insider, suggesting that El Mago might be on his way out of Elland Road. It was something we touched on here on The72, suggesting three Championship clubs where the Spanish magician would be a hit.

Hernandez is 35 in age but not 35 in legs. He still has that mercurial talent that can unlock sides. It would make sense that he be given a chance to get games under his belt, so-to-speak. The Championship would be the ideal place for that; the ideal place for him to showcase his undoubted talents.

The three clubs that The72 suggested would be a good fit for the mercurial talents of Pablo were: Huddersfield Town, Brentford, and Swansea City.

Pablo Hernandez vs. Newcastle: 8 minutes played

12/13 successful passes

4/5 successful final third passes

3 ball recoveries

2 assists 🎯🎯 ABSOLUTELY RIDICULOUS. EL MAGO. 🔥🔥🔥🔥 #LUFC pic.twitter.com/miPaO1ovWy — LUFCDATA (@LUFCDATA) December 16, 2020

Quick cameo destroys all hopes of Championship move

Those sides, plus any others with lingering hopes of enticing Hernandez to the Championship need to take a raincheck.

In truth, Leeds United’s 5-2 hammering of Newcastle United at Elland Road helped to highlight the role that Pablo Hernandez will play for Bielsa’s Whites. Coming on with the score at 3-2, ten minutes, two assists is all that he needed to make his mark.

It was a mark that was also a reminder that he isn’t finished at Elland Road. It was a market laid down which also suggested that Sky Bet Championship sides should forget about picking up the phone and asking if he’s free in January.



Would it still be worth Championship sides chancing their luck and asking Leeds United about Hernandez?