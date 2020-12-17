Tuesday’s game at the Kassam Stadium pitted Karl Robinson’s home side Oxford United against a visiting Northampton Town side under the steady hand of Keith Curle.

It was set up to be a fight between two sides battling to get clear of the sucking quagmire of the League One relegation zone.

In terms of the result, there was only one team in it – the home side. A quiet, scoreless first-half was the archtypal ‘calm before the storm’ moment. Over the course of the second period, Robinson’s side brushed the Cobblers aside with some ease, storming to a 4-0 victory and a vital three points.

Where it leaves both sides

Oxford’s second-half tsunami meant they ended the match with all three points and that moved them up to 19 points. The Us are one of five sides on that amount, a fuigure that is just two points clear of the relegation zone with four going down this season.

For Northampton, it was a result which left them on the very precipice. The 18 points that they are left on means they are just a single point above the bottom four in a perlious 20th place.

Three Northampton Town players who struggled vs Oxford United

Steve Arnold: When a side ships four goals in a half, fingers often start pointing at the keeper. Arnold isn’t exempted from blame, that’s the nature of the beast being that last line of defence. He made one saved and came for one ball. What is most worrying, though, is that he conceded four times.



Michael Harriman: right-sided defender Harriman, used as part of a back-three, was a weak link for the Cobblers and struggled against Oxford United’s punishing attack. He was 100% successful in making all three of his tackles but his distribution left a lot to be desired. He completed just 9 of his 15 pass attempts and wasn’t involved as much as he could have been.

Ricky Holmes: If there were problems at the back on the right-hand side, the same could be said of the front right and Holmes’ contribution. Needing to get a stranglehold on the game, Holmes wasn’t as involved as he could have been – seeing just 1.7% of the ball. Didn’t offer much going forward.

Statistics derived from WhoScored.com’s Oxtord United vs Northampton match page.

Will Northampton Town preserve their League One status or are they going down?