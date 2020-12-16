Former Hull City and Derby County loan player Fikayo Tomori looks set for a move to France on loan from Chelsea.

The one-cap England international defender, who has been attracting interest from Leeds United, will join French club Rennes on loan for the remainder of the season, according to talkSPORT.

Tomori, 22, is currently out of favour at Stamford Bridge, making just one Premier League appearance this season.

His fortunes have taken a sharp downturn from the previous campaign, when he played 15 times in the league for Frank Lampard’s side and made four Champions League appearances as well.

That came on the back of an excellent loan spell at Derby in 2018-19, when they were managed by Lampard.

He made 47 Championship appearances as the Rams had a strong campaign and reached the play-off final.

A return Derby had been mooted but always looked unlikely, with the club struggling at the bottom end of the table and currently in the relegation zone.

The links between himself, Lampard and the club might have still made it possible, and even more so were John Terry to land the vacant manager’s position, but it looks like he is set for Europe instead.

Tomori, who has Nigerian heritage but was born in Canada and raised in England, has played the majority of the professional matches in his career so far in the EFL.

His first loan spell was a brief one at Brighton and Hove Albion in their 2016-17 promotion season, before spending the following two years at Hull and Derby.