Two of the leading candidates for the vacant manager’s position at Bradford City are not interested in the role, according to the Bradford Telegraph and Argus.

The Bantams are on the lookout for a new manager following the dismissal of Stuart McCall last weekend.

McCall won only seven of the 29 matches in his third spell in charge at the club, and departed after a sixth consecutive defeat in all competitions.

With Bradford City teetering on the edge of the League Two relegation zone, the appointment of his successor is considered crucial.

However, it appears that two of the early favourites for the job with the bookmakers are not interested in taking charge.

The T&A report that neither Graham Alexander nor Danny Cowley would be willing to take over at Valley Parade, despite both currently being out of work.

Former Fleetwood Town and Scunthorpe United manager Alexander was sacked by Salford City two months ago but is not believed to be interested in applying.

Cowley was sacked by Bradford’s West Yorkshire neighbours Huddersfield Town in July, despite the former Lincoln City boss leading them to Championship survival, but is understood to be unwilling to drop down to League Two.

Sol Campbell, who is also currently out of work after trying spells at Macclesfield Town and Southend United, is currently considered to be the favourite to take charge.

Academy coach Mark Trueman took temporary charge of the team on Tuesday night, when Bradford ended their losing run with a 1-1 draw at Crawley Town.