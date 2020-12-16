After last Saturday’s defeat to Oldham Athletic at Boundary Park, which is becoming a graveyard for Bradford City managers, Stuart McCall was sacked by the powers-that-be at the West Yorkshire club.

In reality, their hands were somewhat tied in a decision that was taken in a sport driven by results. It was the Bantams sixth loss on the bounce, five of those reverses coming in League Two.

The weight of those losses, the gravitas being felt saw the Bantams in their lowest league position since the mid-1960s. When all that is added up and the computations done, sacking your manager is often the only choice that a beleagured club can take.

Race for the job got hotter, yesterday

With a January window just around the corner, and with City being a bona fide big club at League Two level, the West Yorkshire outfit are still seen as a viable concern for a manager wishing to add depth to his CV.

Some sites postulated that the front runner for the vacant Valley Parade hotseat was former Spurs and Arsenal great Sol Campbell. That is something written about, and commented on by fans, in more depth here by The72.

Shifting sands and a new name in the frame

However, with the football landscape changing so quickly, Campbell’s ‘being favourite was news yesterday but is chip paper today.

A new name has emerged as front-runner in the race to become the new boss at the West Yorkshire Bantams – Ryan Lowe.

Lowe is currently in charge of Plymouth Argyle – a side playing a division higher in League One. Former striker Lowe, who was on the books of the likes of Tranmere, Sheffield Wednesday and Crewe, has been in charge at Aryle since July 2019.

In his time with the south coast side, Lowe has overseen 68 games with a 1.65 points-per-game record.

Lowe for City – Twitter chatter

What odds can I get on Ryan Lowe signing a renewal on his contract at Plymouth in the next few days…. Asking for a friend?#Leverage 🧐🙈#bcafc — Starchild (@Starchild5d) December 16, 2020

How can we get Ryan Lowe when he is still manager of Plymouth. Isn’t that classed as manager poaching or tapping up. #bcafc — steve (@stevep2021) December 16, 2020

I’d be happy with Ryan Lowe, as I suspect would Plymouth fans. Win win. #bcafc — Keith Wildman (@KeithWildman) December 16, 2020

Ryan Lowe's Bradford Army #bcafc — Thomas Stirk (@TomStirk1992) December 16, 2020

I'd have Ryan Lowe any day of the week. Last two L2 teams he managed he got promoted and one was a bury side in a similar situation to what we're in now. #bcafc — AS Bradford (@AS_Bradford) December 16, 2020

