Sheffield Wednesday’s players were not paid in full at the end of last month, according to a report in the Mirror.

The Owls are bottom of the Championship table and are yet to win since the appointment of Tony Pulis as manager.

Along with their on-field woes, there appears to be gathering unrest off the pitch too with the Mirror reporting that the squad only received a small percentage of their regular salaries in November.

Reports first emerged on the matter last week, and at their pre-match press conferences last Friday neither Pulis nor player Dominic Iorfa denied that this was the case.

The reported issues come as Wednesday find themselves at serious risk of relegation from the Championship.

The Owls replaced manager Garry Monk with Pulis last month after a poor start to the season, but results have only got worse since.

They are yet to win a single one of the eight matches since the former Stoke City, Crystal Palace, West Bromwich Albion and Middlesbrough man took charge.

In eight matches they have won picked up only three points, scoring just five goals, and have lost their last four matches.

A 2-1 defeat to relegation rivals Nottingham Forest on Tuesday night continued a sorry run which had taken in successive losses to Norwich City, Huddersfield Town and Barnsley too.

The result also put them seven points adrift of safety, the first time that they have been in such a position that they would still be in the relegation zone even without the six-point deduction they are carrying this season for breaching the EFL’s profit and sustainability rules.