Celtic breakthrough goalkeeper Conor Hazard’s ambition is to emulate the career of Derby County man David Marshall.

He is enjoying a run in the Hoops’ first-team and is set to be rewarded with a new contract by Neil Lennon’s side, as per a report by The Sun.

The report also says Hazard, who is 22 years old, wants to follow in the footsteps of Scotland international Marshall and is being tipped for a bright future at Celtic Park.

Marshall similarly broke into Celtic’s senior side after rising up through their academy and played against Barcelona at the age of just 19. The stopper went on to make 50 appearances for the Glasgow giants before moving down the border for a career in England.

He has since had spells at Norwich City, Cardiff City, Hull City and Wigan Athletic, playing over 500 games.

Derby swooped to sign him in the last transfer window and he has been their number one since.

Marshall made the decisive save against Serbia last month to help Scotland quality for a major tournament for the first time in 22 years last month.

Hazard is eager to enjoy similar successes as Marshall as he embarks on his first taste of playing for Celtic. He made his competitive debut against Lille in the Europa League earlier this month and has since kept his place ahead of Vasilis Barkas and Scott Bain.

Hazard has had loan stints at Falkirk, Dundee and Partick Thistle over recent years and is a name to keep an eye on.