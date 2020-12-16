Ex-Championship man Jacques Maghoma now plays his football in the Indian Super League.

The experienced winger made the move to India in October to sign for East Bengal.

He plays under Robbie Fowler there and is also teammates with the likes of Danny Fox, Anthony Pilkington and Aaron Amadi-Holloway.

The new MLS…

Maghoma has commented on his opening few months playing in a different country, as per BBC Sport: “The Indian Super League is only in the seventh season and you can already tell how much it has improved from when it first started. The stadiums, the pitches, the referees – how everything is set up, a lot of it has improved. It will be like Major League Soccer.”

He added: “In terms of quality, I wouldn’t compare it to the UK, but there is still a lot of talent in India and in the ISL. At times, you’d be surprised how good some players and some teams are, how they want to play football.”

Was available…

Maghoma, who is 33 years old, was a free agent after being released by Birmingham City at the end of last season but has a new home now.

Career to date…

He started his career at Tottenham Hotspur but never played for their first-team. Instead, he left Spurs in 2009 for Burton Albion and became a key player for the Brewers.

He has opened up on his time at Spurs: “Martin Jol pulled me into his office when I was about 17, 18 and said that I was going to start my first game for the first team, a FA Cup match against Arsenal on Tuesday. That Friday, I went out to train and picked up a knee injury which sidelined me for almost two years. I wasn’t meant to play football again, but here I am – I am still playing football.”

Sheffield Wednesday swooped to sign him in 2013 and he spent two years at Hillsborough, scoring four goals in 66 matches. Maghoma then moved to Birmingham five years ago and since played 180 games for the Blues and chipped in with 21 goals.

He made 21 appearances for the Blues last term under Pep Clotet but spent the last summer weighing up his next club.

The wide man penned a one-year deal with East Bengal running until next October.