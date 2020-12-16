The scoreboard in the main image to this article tells its own, sorry tale. Rochdale made the relatively short trip to Wigan and came away 5-0 victors, leaving the home side Latics in deep relegation trouble.

There is no hiding from a scoreline such as that; no real excuses that can be given. Wigan were fighting a rearguard action from the off. Rochdale wre on top early and stayed that way throughout the entirety of the game.

Brian Barry-Murphy’s Rochdale side might have trailed slightly in possession (48.3%) but that counts for nothing when you outshoot your opponents 21-to-9. The Latics had a sorry night where they were simply swept away by a Rochdale side they had no answer to.

Three Wigan players who struggled in 5-0 loss to Rochdale

Curtis Tilt: Central defender Tilt struggled all night up against a high-impact attacking force fronted by Stephen Humphreys and Matthew Lund. Having to defend against waves of Rochdale attacks, Tilt made one tackle and claimed two interceptions as well as completing 49 of 56 passes.

Dan Gardner: central midfielder Gardner was part of a Latics engine room that was simply swamped and over-run by a rampant Rochdale side. He saw 4% of the ball but only managed to attempt 28 passes – 22 of these being successful passes. He also managed one shot at goal which was blocked.

Darnell Johnson: Johnson saw a lot of the ball (5.8%) and had 66 touches. He completed 37 of his 48 pass attempts, an accuracy of 77%. He won both of his defensive aerial chalenges but felt the pressure of defending on the back foot as Rochdale piled forward.

Statistics mentioned derived from WhoScored.com match page

