Barnsley have recently been linked with former Leeds United defender Liam Kitching, who has been impressing with Forest Green Rovers.

Valerien Ismael will be looking to shape his Barnsley squad in his first transfer window with the club. One player linked with the Tykes is Forest Green Rovers’ left-footed centre-back Liam Kitching.

The 21-year-old has been with the League Two side since leaving Leeds United in the summer.

Here, we take a look at three other centre-backs Barnsley should look at instead of Kitching.

Zak Jules – Walsall

Also in League Two, Jules has thoroughly impressed with the Saddlers this season.

The 23-year-old came through Reading’s academy and before stints with Macclesfield Town and Walsall, most of his game time came out on loan.

He has proven himself as a strong defender at League Two level and, similar to Kitching, looks to be a promising player for the future.

Matteo Meisl – Austria Wien

Another left-footed centre-back, Meisl is a slightly more left-field option compared to Jules or Kitching.

He is yet to make his debut for the senior side but the 19-year-old has played 30 times for the “Young Violets”. Meisl has represented Austria’s youth sides at all ages from Under-15s up to Under-19s.

Barnsley have dipped into the Austrian market before and youth international Meisl could be an intriguing option for the Tykes.

Max Kilman – Wolves

This is certainly a more optimistic option and would likely be on a loan basis. Kilman has Premier League experience but the 23-year-old hasn’t played in three games.

A January loan move to the Championship could help the Wolves starlet continue his development away from Molineux.

Also left-footed, Kilman would provide good distribution and, as opposed to Jules, Meisl and Kitching, experience of playing at the top of the game.

