If QPR lose star winger Bright Osayi-Samuel in the January transfer window, they should look to bring in Portsmouth man Marcus Harness as his replacement.

Bright Osayi-Samuel’s development over the past few seasons has seen him become one of the Championship’s most dangerous players.

A whole host of clubs have been linked with the winger. Ahead of January, speculation about his QPR future is circulating again, with Celtic and Rangers both said keen on Osayi-Samuel.

If the £3m-rated Nigerian winger does complete a move away this January, QPR should pursue Portsmouth’s Marcus Harness.

In eye-catching form

Only four players have more League One goals and assists than Harness this season. In the league, the Pompey star has scored five goals and laid on four assists in 17 appearances.

Across all competitions, the 24-year-old has netted eight times, assisting another five goals.

Football League pedigree

Since coming through Burton Albion’s academy, Harness has gathered plenty of Football League experience.

His form with the Brewers earned him a move to Fratton Park and he has proved his worth with Kenny Jackett’s men.

Ready for the Championship?

Harness has been causing havoc for League One full-backs for some time now.

He only managed 10 Championship appearances with Burton but after showing his ability in League One, it is about time he was given the chance to impress in the second-tier.

Could a deal be done?

Portsmouth are looking to mount a promotion charge again this season and losing Harness would do some serious damage to that.

It would be surprising to see the winger leave on the cheap, especially considering his current deal runs through until 2022 (with the option of a further year).

