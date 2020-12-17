Rotherham United appear to be in the market for a new striker in January, with the Millers one of a host of sides said keen on Ross County striker Ross Stewart.

Both Fleetwood Town and MK Dons have also been linked with a move for £450k-rated Stewart. However, Rotherham United should turn their attention elsewhere if they want to add to their attacking ranks.

Here are three strikers Rotherham should consider signing instead of Stewart:

Max Watters – Crawley Town

The first option the Millers should take a look at is League Two hotshot Watters.

The 21-year-old only signed for Crawley in October but his 15 goals in 16 games has attracted interest. Both Watford and West Brom have been linked with Watters and Rotherham United should look to enter the chase for the former Doncaster Rovers man.

One hurdle to a deal could be Watters’ price tag, however. Crawley director Erdem Konyar recently said he is the “most valuable striker in England” and interest from elsewhere will drive his value up.

Joe Pigott – AFC Wimbledon

Pigott has been in strong form again this season. The Dons star has scored 11 goals and laid on four assists in 21 games so far.

The Charlton Athletic academy graduate has plenty of Football League experience and having starred for Wimbledon again, looks ready to step up to the Championship.

In the summer transfer window, the likes of Swansea City and Reading were said keen. Birmingham City, Bristol City and Derby County were also linked with Pigott last month.

Andre Wright – Bohemians

Former West Brom striker Wright would be a slightly more left-field option compared to Watters and Pigott.

Wright spent time in the Baggies’ youth academy before his departure in 2017. He went on to feature for non-league clubs Kidderminster Harriers, Nuneaton, Torquay United, Gloucester City and Halesowen Town before joining Irish side Bohemians last summer.

Since moving to Ireland, the 24-year-old has netted 16 goals in 35 games. This season, Wright has netted eight goals in 17 league games and could be available for a bargain fee, with his deal expiring soon.

