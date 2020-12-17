Nottingham Forest picked up an invaluable three points last night at home to bottom of the league Sheffield Wednesday as they ran out 2-0 winners at the City Ground.

An early goal from Yuri Ribeiro was followed up by a second-half goal from substitute Lewis Grabban, notching his first goal of the season.

Though the Reds looked like comfortable winners, a few players still struggled to make any sort of impact and we take a look at them here…

Lyle Taylor

Taylor has struggled during his time at Forest so far but that’s not through a lack of trying, the opportunities just haven’t fallen his way.

He has four goals so far this season and has found chances hard to come by with the creativity not being there for the Reds.

Big things were expected of Taylor when he arrived in the East Midlands but last night’s game was another write-off for the forward who was replaced midway through the half by Lewis Grabban who went and clinched the game.

Alex Mighten

This was just Mighten’s second start of the season and it was clear to see why this was the case. The winger struggled against Wednesday full-back Moses Odubajo and was kept quiet until being dragged off with just a minute to go.

Though he was quiet, the youngster can be forgiven as he is only 18 but he is going to have to find a spark in his game soon if he is going to cut it at Championship level.

Loic Mbe Soh

Soh was a highly-regarded summer arrival from French giants PSG but is another player who has struggled to settle into the fast-paced environment that is the Championship.

The defender came with a rather hefty price tag and has so far failed to live up to expectations as he has struggled to hold down a regular place in the side as of yet.

The game against Sheffield Wednesday was another that showed weaknesses in his game and how he can be exposed, even when Forest are in cruise control,