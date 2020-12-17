Bristol City were defeated by Millwall on Tuesday night with the Robins below par once again at Ashton Gate with the visitors running out comfortable winners.

Dean Holden will be worried about City’s recent form and will hope that they can get back to winning ways during the busy Christmas schedule.

The Robins had just three shots throughout the course of the fixture, and will hope to bounce back when they travel to Preston North End on Friday.

Tommy Rowe

The wing-back had a poor performance yesterday and Gary Rowett’s Millwall side did a number on him quite easily.

He failed to get into the game in an attacking sense and Jed Wallace and the other central-midfielder’s continuously played through the left-sided player.

It will be interesting to see if Holden makes any changes on Friday night with the quick turnaround.

Tyreeq Bakinson

The 22-year-old had a lot of the ball but couldn’t do much with it in terms of an attacking sense and this is something that will worry the supporters of the club.

Bakinson will need to show his ability on a regular basis if he’s to be picked more often and at the moment Holden will be looking at other players who are out injured to come in and replace under-performing midfielders.

Jack Hunt

He didn’t have a good game on Tuesday, with Mason Bennett running riot against him on a number of occasions.

Hunt was yet another who failed to get into the game on a regular basis and couldn’t quite form any appropriate attacking options for the City forwards.

He has to shown an improvement on both fronts as being wing-back requires you to be very good going forward and defensively.