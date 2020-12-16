Bournemouth defender Jack Simpson played through the pain barrier with a dislocated finger in Tuesday night’s 1-0 victory over Wycombe Wanderers, as reported in the Daily Echo.

Simpson landed awkwardly after making an aerial challenge for the ball during the first half, but managed to play the full 90 minutes with his hand bandaged.

His stoic efforts paid off, as he played his part in another impressive rear-guard display to earn the Cherries a fourth consecutive clean sheet and a place on top of the Championship table.

“I’ve not spoken to the guys since that, but coming through on the radio, they said he had dislocated his finger,” said manager Jason Tindall.

“I imagine he is in some discomfort, but he carried on for the remainder of the game and delivered another really good performance for the team.

“He came into the team against Huddersfield, then against Wycombe and it’s two clean sheets.

“He has fitted in really well and delivered two really good performances.”

The win over the Chairboys was Simpson’s seventh appearance of the season in all competitions, and he has now started the Cherries’ last two Championship games.

The 23-year-old had been struggling for game time in the Bournemouth defence prior to the fixtures against Huddersfield Town and Wycombe, after being an unused substitute in the five previous games before that 5-0 win over the Terriers on Saturday.

In total, he had managed just 13 minutes of Championship football prior to the 12th December, but now appears to have seized his opportunity in the side after a couple of impressive performances.

Simpson and Bournemouth are now turning their attention to Saturday’s trip to Kenilworth Road, where they will face a resurgent Luton Town side.

Bournemouth are unbeaten in each of the last five meetings between the two sides, and most recently claimed a 4-0 victory over the Hatters in an FA Cup third round tie last season.

Their last trip to Kenilworth Road was more than 12 years ago, when Mark Molesley’s brace and a goal from Matt Tubbs earned the Dorset side a point in an entertaining League Two fixture that ended in a 3-3 draw.