Reading manager Veljko Paunovic has rejected the opportunity to be the head coach of the Serbian national team, according to Kurir Vesti.

The Royals have had a blistering start to the campaign so far this season, and sit in fifth position in the Championship table with Paunovic impressing throughout the early stages of the campaign.

With the Royals manager being from Serbia, it would clearly be a tough task to say no to the opportunity of managing his home nation, however it has shown how committed the boss is to the cause of getting Reading to the Premier League.

Ahead of a busy Christmas schedule, Reading will be hoping to keep some of their star assets when they head into the January transfer window such as youngster Michael Olise and left-back Omar Richards.

Here’s how Reading fans reacted to Paunovic rejecting the chance to manager the Serbian national team…

