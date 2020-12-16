Reading manager Veljko Paunovic has rejected an offer to manage Serbia’s national team, according to reports from Kurir Vesti.

The boss of the Berkshire based club has done a brilliant job so far at the Royals since joining in the Summer, and has been one of the standout managers in the Championship so far.

The Royals are in the top six of the division and have had a number of good results including winning seven of their first eight fixtures of the season which has now given them a platform to build on in the coming months.

Paunovic used to play for Atletico Madrid as a player and has a host of experience working in different countries, as well as producing great results and success with Serbia’s youth teams.

This has clearly been a reason why the young manager has been touted to manager the national side, and although he has reportedly rejected the offer, there’s no reason why he won’t be on the shortlist again in the future.

Paunovic now has to focus on his time and season with the Royals and make sure that he keeps up the good start he has made with the club and give them every chance possible at making the top six.

Reading take on Norwich City on Wednesday night and if they beat the Canaries then Paunovic and his side will go to within one point of the automatic promotion spot and give themselves a big confidence boost ahead of the Christmas fixture list.