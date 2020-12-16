Luton Town striker James Collins is refusing to get carried away and say that the Hatters are now an established Championship team, reports Luton Today.

The Bedfordshire side have enjoyed a much more comfortable campaign to date and sit 12th in the table with 26 points from 18 games.

It a much healthier picture compared to last season, when the Hatters narrowly avoided relegation to League One with just 51 points from 46 games – only three more than relegated Charlton Athletic in 22nd place.

Saturday’s 3-0 win over play-off hopefuls Preston North End was Luton’s seventh of the season and saw Collins score a hat-trick, but the 30-year-old is keeping his feet firmly on the ground.

“I wouldn’t speak too early,” he said.

“We were new to the Championship last year, there wasn’t much Championship experience, but this year we’ve kept a large group of the lads, brought in more Championship experience, young, hungry lads as well that want to do well, and it’s a good mix.

“At the minute we’re competing at a good level, we’re coming up against good teams, we’re not looking out of place and we’re having a good go at it.

“I wouldn’t say we’re established yet, but if we keep doing what we’re doing we’ll be fine.”

Collins believes the side have come on leaps and bounds in a short space of time, highlighting the big improvements made since sharing the spoils in a 1-1 draw with Preston in the club’s opening game after the first lockdown in June.

He also reflected in more detail on his hat-trick and was delighted to produce the goods in front of 2,000 fans back inside Kenilworth Road.

“I think there’s progress everywhere at the club since that time last year,” he continued.

“The fact that it was the first game back from lockdown played a big factor, but I think we’re evolving as a team and we were a million miles better than what we were against Preston last time we played them here.”

“I wish it was 10,000 [fans], but whatever’s going on in the world now, it’s lovely to have them back and that will only boost the lads.

“As we move forward and more fans come in, the lads will relish it, as they’re like our 12th man.

“So hopefully more can be let in soon and we can keep producing performances like that.”

Town will be aiming to maintain the feel-good factor following that win over Preston when they take on Middlesbrough at the Riverside tonight.

A victory for Nathan Jones’ side will see them leapfrog Boro in the table and move within range of the play-off places.

Neil Warnock’s men are also heading into the game in fine spirits themselves after claiming a 3-0 victory over their own against Millwall on Saturday.