Rotherham United will look to make it back-to-back Championship wins when they travel to Blackburn Rovers tonight.

The Millers will travel across the Pennines to Lancashire in high spirits after an impressive 2-0 victory over Bristol City at the weekend.

In selecting his team for the Blackburn trip, manager Paul Warne has given a strong indication on the likelihood of two doubts playing.

Speaking to the media ahead of the match, he confirmed that Mickel Miller was not at full fitness after missing out against Bristol City, but was still likely to be included in the squad.

He was less positive about another winger, however, with Trevor Clarke a huge doubt after taking a knock to his back in training.

Clarke would join Chiedozie Ogbene (knee), Joe Mattock (ankle), Shaun MacDonald (broken leg), Clark Robertson (foot fracture) and Kieran Sadlier (knee ligaments) on the sidelines for Rotherham.

Warne may be pulled in conflicting directions regarding selection. On the one hand, there will be a temptation to stick with the team that put in an excellent performance to defeat Bristol City.

But on the other hand, their thin squad has struggled with injuries, including a fair few muscle injuries, already this season when the games have piled up and put further strains on bodies.

Fatigue has also contributed to a few defeats when Warne has reflected on the lack of freshness in the team, and he may be tempted to avoid a similar mistake again.

As a result, the likes of Wes Harding, Freddie Ladapo and Florian Josefzoon may be considered for recalls to the starting line-up.

However, goalkeeper Viktor Johansson may feel entitled to another game after his clean sheet last time out in place of Jamal Blackman.

Predicted line-up (3-5-2): Johansson; Harding, Ihiekwe, MacDonald; Olosunde, Barlaser, Lindsay, Crooks, Wiles; Smith, Ladapo.