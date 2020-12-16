Bradford City have a big decision to make on their new manager.

The Bantams are in the hunt for a boss to replace Stuart McCall, who was sacked after a poor start to the season.

Nigel Adkins would be ideal for the Yorkshire side and should be being targeted by them.

He is available after leaving Hull City at the end of the 2018/19 season and has been out of the game for over a year now. Could he see the Valley Parade vacancy as an opportunity to get back into the dugout?

The ex-goalkeeper and physiotherapist has overseen over 500 games as a manager to date.

He took over at the KCOM Stadium in December 2017 and steadied the ship there under difficult ownership.

Adkins’ previously managed Scunthorpe United from 2006 to 2010 and guided to the Iron to two promotions from League One during that time.

He then moved onto Southampton 10 years ago and won back-to-back promotions with the Saints from the third tier to the Premier League. However, he was harshly sacked by them and replaced by Mauricio Pochettino in January 2013.

His following spells at Reading and Sheffield United didn’t go to plan but Adkins reinstated his reputation at Hull.

Bradford are a historic club and would be a great project for someone out there. They need to stay in the Football League and Adkins has the experience to keep them in the division. However, would he want to drop into the fourth tier?

That shouldn’t stop the Bantams putting in a call.

