Rotherham United expect to have one winger back in the squad to face Blackburn Rovers tonight, but another is likely to miss out.

The Millers go into the trip to Ewood Park in high spirits after an impressive win over Bristol City last weekend.

A repeat showing could extend the gap between themselves and the relegation zone to six points, but will not come easy against the Championship’s second-highest scorers this season.

Left midfielder Mickel Miller missed the win over the Robins with a knock, but could be back involved with the squad even though he is not back to full fitness.

Rotherham manager Paul Warne told the media ahead of the match: “Mickel Miller has trained today and yesterday, he is still a little bit jaded though, so I wouldn’t say he’s at 100% but he will definitely be in the squad.”

Miller’s inclusion will be particularly useful as a thin Rotherham squad is stretched to the limit by injuries.

Trevor Clarke is unlikely to be able to play any part in the game, with Warne saying of him: “Trevor damaged his back in training yesterday.

“He trained today but we had to pull him out, so he’s a huge doubt for tomorrow’s game. It’s disappointing for Trev, but hopefully he’ll be okay for the weekend.”

Warne will hope both are in better condition for the final match before Christmas on Saturday, when Derby County visit the New York Stadium in what, on current positions, is a big relegation clash.

Before then, Rotherham are likely to struggle again to put a full 20-man squad together for Blackburn, as injuries show no signs of abating.

Another winger, Chiedozie Ogbene, remains out with a knee injury, while left-back Joe Mattock is sidelined because of his ankle.

Shaun MacDonald (broken leg), Clark Robertson (foot fracture) and Kieran Sadlier (knee ligaments) are all expected to be out until well into the new year.