Queens Park Rangers extended their winless run in the Championship to six games after sharing the spoils in a goalless draw with Stoke City on Tuesday night.

It was a result that left little festive cheer for Mark Warburton’s side, and following another disappointing outcome for the Hoops, we look at three players who struggled to perform against the Potters.

Lyndon Dykes

The 25-year-old put in another committed performance up top, but struggled to make an impact as the focal point of a 4-2-3-1 formation.

He won a fair few aerial challenges and teed up a chance for Ilias Chair in the first half, but did little to realty trouble with the Potters’ defence.

The Scotland international has now gone five games without a goal since scoring in a 2-1 defeat away at Brentford on 27th November, and will hope to find his shooting boots again sooner rather than later.

Geoff Cameron

The 35-year-old completed his third consecutive full 90-minute appearance on Tuesday, and was looking to prove a point against his former club.

But Cameron’s performance was largely underwhelming and his passing on the night was rather erratic to say the least.

The American will be hoping for better luck in Saturday’s game away at Wycombe Wanderers, and aim to lead Rangers to a first win in seven games against Gareth Ainsworth’s side.

Tom Carroll

Carroll has been an almost ever-present figure in the QPR team since the start of the season after playing in 18 of the team’s 19 Championship fixtures to date.

Playing alongside Cameron once again, he could not replicate his fine performance against Reading last weekend and struggled to make much of an impact in the game.

He was withdrawn just shy of the hour mark in favour of Dominic Ball, and will be hoping for a more fruitful afternoon at Adams Park on Saturday.