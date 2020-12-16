Hull City looked at appointing Mick McCarthy before they opted for Steve Bruce in 2012, as revealed in a report by The Athletic.

The Tigers turned to Bruce after sacking Nick Barmby 12 years ago and he guided the Yorkshire club to promotion to the Premier League twice and an FA Cup final during his tenure.

McCarthy, who is now managing in Cyprus with APOEL, had recently left Wolves at the time but wasn’t interested in the move to Hull. He joined Ipswich Town a few months later and spent just under six years at Portman Road.

Bruce established himself as one of Hull’s most successful managers of all time and steered them through some turbulent times under the ownership of the Allams.

“Assem reached out to me on the basis I had a football knowledge and asked if I would help him find a new manager,” Peter Chapman, a fellow vice president, told journalist Phil Buckingham for the Athletic’s report (see tweet below).

“That was the start of it, me setting about trying to find them a manager. I drew up a shortlist. I spoke with Mick McCarthy, who I woke up at 5am because he was in America for a golf competition. He wasn’t interested, he’d wanted a break.”

“But the first choice through it all was Steve Bruce. He was at an airport heading off to commentate on a Champions League final but said he was interested.”

McCarthy has also managed the likes of Millwall, Sunderland and the Republic of Ireland in the past.

Hull may have been attracted to him based on his experience of gaining promotion to the top flight with the Black Cats in 2005 and then Wolves four seasons later.

However, the Tigers wouldn’t have cared too much about not getting him with Bruce proving to be the right man for the job.

He is now at hometown club Newcastle United and has had stints at Aston Villa and Sheffield Wednesday since leaving Hull in 2016.