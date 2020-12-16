Blackburn Rovers already have a ready-made replacement if Liverpool opt to recall Harvey Elliott, with Tyrhys Dolan ready to step into the starting 11.

This week, it has been speculated that Liverpool will look to recall Blackburn Rovers loan starlet Harvey Elliott in January.

Elliott could return to Anfield to cover for Diogo Jota, who is set for a stint on the sidelines.

While Blackburn could look to bring in another player to replace Elliott if he leaves, the Ewood Park club already have a ready-made replacement in the form of 18-year-old Tyrhys Dolan.

A surprise package

Dolan has put in several impressive performances in the early stages of this season. In 14 Championship games, the young winger has scored three goals and laid on two assists.

Nine of his 14 league appearances have been off the bench but his form has shown that he is ready to step up if Elliott departs. Dolan’s five starts have seen him return two goals and one assist.

A quiet window awaits

Blackburn boss Tony Mowbray has said a quiet transfer window awaits. It is unlikely that anyone will come in unless there are departures.

Mowbray’s words either imply that Elliott could in fact stay with the Lancashire outfit or that if he does leave, a current Blackburn player will take his spot.

Over to you…

Blackburn Rovers fans, would you like to see Dolan come into the starting 11 if Elliott returns to Liverpool? Or would you rather the club bring in a replacement?

Have your say in the poll at the bottom of the page.

In other Blackburn Rovers news, one of the club’s former players has opened up about a failed transfer earlier in his career – find out more about that here.

What would you do if Elliott departs?