Tony Pulis plans to give an “honest” assessment of the state of Sheffield Wednesday when he meets with owner Dejphon Chansiri.

A month into his tenure as boss, Pulis is still yet to win, picking up just three points from eight Championship matches.

They have now lost their last four games after a 2-0 defeat to fellow strugglers Nottingham Forest last night.

With the club bottom of the table in and at serious risk of relegation to League One, Pulis intends to pull no punches in giving his thoughts on the state of the squad and club.

READ: 3 players linked with Sheffield Wednesday ahead of January

In a pre-planned meeting with Chansiri, the former Stoke City, Crystal Palace, West Bromwich Albion and Middlesbrough boss will lay out his views.

“As a manager who’s been around for a long period of time, I’m going to give him a real honest assessment,” he told the Sheffield Star after the Forest loss. “I said that to the chairman right from the start.

“There’ll be no sugar-coating, there will be no pussy-footing around. I’ve been in the game a long time, I’ve seen clubs in this situation and I’ve seen what it takes for clubs to get out of this situation and it’s a task, it’s a difficult job.”

The discussions between Pulis and Chansiri come at a particularly difficult time for the club.

Pulis was brought in to replace Garry Monk after a poor start to the season, but results have only got worse since the switch was made last month.

Wednesday have lost five of their eight matches under the new boss, drawing the other three and scoring only five goals.

They remain bottom of the table, and for the first time they are in a position where, even if they were not carrying any points deduction, they would still be in the drop zone.

Forest, in 21st place, are seven points ahead of the Owls, who had a 12-point deduction for breaching the EFL’s profit and sustainability rules halved on appeal.