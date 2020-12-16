Earlier today, The72 looked at why Charlton Athletic should reignite their interest in FC Midtjylland striker Ronnie Schwartz this winter.

It has now been revealed that he was at their last game against AFC Wimbledon, as per London News Online journalist Richard Cawley on Twitter (see tweets below).

Twitter: Think you’ll find that is FC Midtjylland striker Ronnie Schwartz sat to the left of Charlton owner Thomas Sandgaard… https://t.co/fXNeBGjtYK (@RichCawleySLP)

Twitter: That picture by @KGtopsnapper. Naughty of me not to credit. (@RichCawleySLP)

Schwartz, who is 31 years old, was on the Addicks’ radar in the last transfer window and they were close to agreeing a deal to sign him. However, the move collapsed for whatever reason.

Lee Bowyer’s side could now try and get a deal over the line for him in the January transfer window.

Schwartz has been left out by Midtjylland so far this season and has only made one appearance for them in the league. He still has another year left on his contract there but looks to be on Charlton’s agenda.

The Addicks beat AFC Wimbledon 5-2 at the Valley last Saturday and he will have been impressed with what he saw.

Schwartz is yet to play in England but would give Bowyer’s men more competition and depth up front for the second-half of the campaign.

He scored 18 goals in all competitions in the Danish Super League and will be eager to recapture that goal scoring touch if he is able to complete a move to London next month.

Will Charlton sign Schwartz?