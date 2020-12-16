Bristol Live has claimed that Derby County are set to recall youngster Jayden Mitchell-Lawson from his loan spell with Bristol Rovers.

Mitchell-Lawson is said to be back with parent club Derby County ahead of a formal return from his Bristol Rovers loan spell at the start of the transfer window.

Struggling for game time

In what is his second stint at the Memorial Stadium, Mitchell-Lawson has found game time difficult to come by.

So far, the 21-year-old has played just seven times across all competitions. In the process, he provided two assists, playing his last game for the Gas on November 3rd.

Returning to Pride Park

With a move back to Derby on the cards, it will be interesting to see what the Rams look to do with the young attacker.

Mitchell-Lawson has played two senior games for Derby County, playing most of his games for their youth sides.

The attacking midfielder played 45 times for the club’s Under-18s before moving up to the Under-23s. With Derby’s second-string side, Mitchell-Lawson has scored three times and laid on three assists in 37 games.

What next for Mitchell-Lawson?

Derby County have not been afraid to bring youth academy players into their first-team plans in recent seasons.

It awaits to be seen if Mitchell-Lawson makes the step up to the senior side or if he keeps playing for the Under-23s. Another loan move away from the Championship side is also a possibility.

Over to you…

Derby County fans, what would you do with Mitchell-Lawson if he returns to the club? Let us know what you think in the poll below.

What would you do with Mitchell-Lawson?