Sheffield Wednesday boss Tony Pulis has said that three of his current absentees are unlikely to be back for this weekend’s crucial clash with Coventry City.

Pulis is in desperate need of all the resources he can pull together after his winless run since taking charge of the Owls extended to eight games last night.

They were beaten 2-0 at fellow strugglers Nottingham Forest, with Yuri Ribeiro and Lewis Grabban getting early and late goals to condemn Wednesday to a fourth consecutive defeat.

However, it looks unlikely that any of the three players out with short-term injuries will be back in time for another potential relegation six-pointer.

Goalkeeper Keiren Westwood has been out since sustaining a groin injury in a draw at Swansea City, which was only his second match since being brought back in from the cold by Pulis on his arrival.

He is closing to returning to action but Pulis told the media after the Forest defeat that he was “not so sure” about him being back in time for Coventry’s visit to Hillsborough.

That would leave Joe Wildsmith in goal once more, while they look set to continue with what they have currently got in two other positions as well.

At centre-back, Julian Borner has missed the past two matches with a facial injury suffered in the defeat at Huddersfield Town.

Pulis said that the German would “struggle again for Saturday”, meaning Chey Dunkley may have to play a third match in a week following his comeback.

And in the middle of the pitch, Wednesday look set to be without their chief enforcer again at the weekend as Massimo Luongo continues to struggle with a knee problem.

The Australian hasn’t appeared since being pulled off at half-time at Huddersfield, and Pulis again said that “I think he will be another week”.

All three will be hoping to at least return to action on Boxing Day, when the Owls travel to Blackburn Rovers.