Last night, Watford drew 1-1 with Brentford on the Sky Sports cameras at Vicarage Road, with the game filled with controversial incidents.

From red cards to players, yellow cards to managers and to offside decisions that the officials will not want to have a second look at. Admittedly, though, this all happened in the second half as Watford got off to another slow start.

This was something that experienced goalkeeper, Ben Foster, was keen to flag up in his post-match interview with Hive Live just days after leaving it late to snatch a win against Birmingham.

“Fair play to the lads, after that first-half showing when we were very poor, to come out in the second half the way we did…we started a lot brighter and there was only one team that was going to win it,” said Foster.

Although there were positives to take from the reaction at half time and the second-half performance, there were an equal amount of negatives to take from the slow start and the first-half performance, a worryingly common tendency for The Hornets this season.

“If you’re playing against 10 men and you’re 1-0 up, you should go on and win the game,” conceded Foster, speaking to Hive Live after full-time.

“Whether you think it’s a penalty or not, it’s all relative really and we should’ve won the game.” He went onto say.

In front of 2,000 fans, the Watford supporters in the stadium would have been forgiven for not feeling the magic over the return of football games having spectators once again.

Matters did improve and there were positives to be taken and lessons to be learned. With all three points, which the hosts probably deserved, then the pressure is significantly eased on the players and the manager.

Unfortunately for Watford, that was not the case and questions have been asked. Ben Foster has answered them in an interview, so it is now up to the players to answer them on the pitch, starting on Saturday against Huddersfield.