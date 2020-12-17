Watford played Brentford for the first time in the league since The Hornets managed to gain promotion to the Premier League, as they completed the double over the West London side.

However, in front of 2,000 fans, the hosts fell just short of a crucial win as they drew 1-1 on the Sky Sports cameras. There were some excellent performances in yellow and black to take away from the game, though.

Stipe Perica

Although Watford fans were probably disappointed not to see the Croatian striker start, they certainly saw his ability shine through once again, when he was brought on with 20 minutes left of the game.

The former Chelsea man should have made the desired effect on the game too, as he made an impeccable run to the front post and nodded in Ismaila Sarr’s cross, but the goal was wrongly disallowed by the linesman. He caused the Brentford defence all sorts of trouble towards the latter end of the game.

William Troost-Ekong

Summer recruit William Troost-Ekong had an excellent game at centre-back, who only had the task of stopping the league’s top scorer Ivan Toney from adding to his goal tally, but was let down by his defensive partner Christian Kabasele who gave away the penalty that ultimately costed Watford.

Troost-Ekong had an almost impeccable night at the back and will be scratching his head how he hasn’t left Vicarage Road with a clean sheet.

Ismaila Sarr

Probably not his most standout performance, but after being out of form for about a month, the Senegalese international was dropped for a minor knock – how true that is I am not sure. Regardless, Ismaila Sarr returned to the team and put in a game-defining performance.

He won the penalty which Deeney duly dispatched, earning Ethan Pinnock a red card in the process, and was robbed of an assist for Perica’s controversially disallowed goal.