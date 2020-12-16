3 Watford players who struggled v Brentford

2,000 fans were at Vicarage Road to watch Watford v Brentford, the first time the two teams have faced each other in the league since 2015.

The game finished 1-1, but if it was not for certain performances, Watford could have taken all three points.

Here’s Watford three players who struggled last night:

Nathaniel Chalobah

The former Chelsea man has unfortunately been a shadow of his previous self since his horrible knee injury picked up in 2019 and yesterday was an example of that. Being halted off in the 66th minute, Chalobah gave the ball away cheaply throughout the game and was very sluggish, his inconsistency this season has held him back massively.

Andre Gray

An admittedly very harsh decision by me, seeing as Andre Gray was only on the pitch for the last 10 minutes, but his substitution not only failed to have any positive effect.

He was, unfortunately, completely invisible. The substitution was a desperate attempt of winning the game and probably caused more disruption than creativity.

Christian Kabasele

Christian Kabasele is an excellent player, but he always has a mistake or two in him during a game, unfortunately.

He has been a standout player at the back this season, but he seriously struggled to deal with the league’s top scorer Ivan Toney, picking up a yellow card for a cynical foul on the English forward. He also conceded silly free-kicks throughout the game and a penalty for a preventable handball which ultimately let Brentford grab a point.