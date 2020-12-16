Swansea’s on-loan midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White has provided fans with a reason to be cheerful as he gave an update on his injury.

The 20-year-old midfielder fractured his foot at the beginning of October in a win over Millwall.

It came as a huge blow to Steve Cooper and Swansea as the playmaker made a dazzling start to life in South Wales. He had scored once and provided an assist in the Swans opening four games.

He had also created the most chances in the division in the same time span.

The injury was such a blow that Swansea went on to sign Kasey Palmer on-loan from Bristol City.

Gibbs-White was ruled out for an initial three months before a return was then projected in February. It was suggested he could miss a staggering 24 fixtures.

However, in an update given by both the club and player, it could be that Swansea fans could see their playmaker return sooner than first imagined.

Talking to the media prior to Swansea’s game with Derby County, Steve Cooper indicated Gibbs-White will return to training soon.

“Morgan (Gibbs-White) is making good progress and is not far off getting back out on the grass with us,” Cooper said.

The on-loan Swansea star chimed in on Twitter after, exclaiming: “Not long now!”

This excited Swansea fans on Twitter, and for good reason.

Gibbs-White provided 2.3 key passes per game in his games for Swansea so far, which is an elite rate of creativity.

Furthermore, he took 2 shots per game, too. He added an extra dimension to Swansea’s midfield which has plenty of deep-lying players, such as Matty Grimes and Jay Fulton.