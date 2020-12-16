Michael McGovern is set to keep his place between the sticks for Norwich City’s trip to Reading tonight, with Tim Krul not quite ready for a return to action, reports the Eastern Daily Press.

Krul has now returned to training following his recovery from a thigh injury, but Farke will delay the Dutchman’s comeback in light of McGovern’s recent impressive performances during his absence.

The Canaries boss explained that Saturday’s visit of Cardiff City to Carrow Road will be Krul’s return date.

The Dutchman featured for Norwich’s first 13 games of the Championship season, with his last outing coming in a 3-2 win away at Stoke City on 24th November.

The 32-year-old kept five clean sheets in that time, in the matches against Huddersfield Town, Birmingham City, Millwall, Swansea City and Middlesbrough.

“Overall. He [McGovern] was fantastic,” said Farke. “Yes, maybe in the first games there was some rusty scenes. That is to be expected. But I wouldn’t say mistakes. He was crucial in the last games. He was excellent in the last two matches.

“The save at 0-0 at Blackburn from the corner, you have to label that as a world-class save. It was also a crucial period in the game not to go behind in this moment.

“We can always trust Micky and it is good that he is now in his rhythm and his confidence has grown from game to game. Nevertheless, we are happy when Tim is fully available but it takes the pressure away a bit that we don’t have to force anything.

“Michael is professional and reliable and he has proved this. To have three wins in a row says it all.

“Tim returned back to the training pitch on Sunday. He was more or less integrated back into team training but he doesn’t feel 100 per cent confident, so we won’t take any risks. He is experienced enough so I listen to him.

“We felt it would be three weeks and that is over now, but as long as he isn’t fully comfortable or has any doubt in his head, we won’t take risks. He is too important to us. We have a big hope he can play on Saturday.”

Farke delivered some more promising team news, and believes Lukas Rupp could return from a hamstring injury, while Ben Gibson (calf) and Przemyslaw Placheta (hamstring) may feature in the Boxing Day clash with Watford at Vicarage Road.

Rupp hasn’t featured since the 1-0 win away at Middlesbrough on 21st November, while Gibson’s and Placheta’s last appearances were both on 5th December in a 2-1 win over Sheffield Wednesday.

Gibson had made 12 full-90-minute appearances prior to his injury, and Placheta has featured eight times so far this campaign.

“Lukas is not back in team training. We will try to bring him back on Thursday so with two sessions he could be there for a few minutes at Cardiff. There is no pain so that is good,” said Farke.

“Ben and Przemyslaw could join us as well next week.

“The good news is no injuries from Blackburn and we had one more day to recover. It is not easy to rotate that much because the games come thick and fast but the injuries have eased up.

“Todd [Cantwell] and Kenny [McLean] are there now. Kieran Dowell will be soon. Jordan Hugill got his first minutes again the other day.

“That is good for him to have the trust in his body back.”

A draw away at Reading will be enough for the Canaries will return to the top of the Championship tonight, overtaking Bournemouth, who edge past Wycombe Wanderers with a 1-0 win at the Vitality Stadium on Tuesday.