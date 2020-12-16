In a hard-fought 1-0 victory against Wycombe Wanderers, in which a 68th-minute goal from Junior Stanislas sealed all three points, many Bournemouth players enjoyed an impressive night.

A few players will admit, however, that it wasn’t their best night.

The win sees the Cherries go top, level on points with Norwich City, having played one game extra. With only five points separating the top six, too, Jason Tindall will be relieved to have picked up the crucial win against Wycombe.

Dominic Solanke

Having scored a brace in a 5-0 victory against Huddersfield Town last time out, Dominic Solanke failed to make the same impact against Wycombe, and, was guilty of missing an early chance.

The former Liverpool man saw his header saved in the fourth minute by Wycombe keeper Ryan Allsop. Once that chance had gone begging, the forward didn’t get another sniff at goal against a resilient Wycombe back-line.

He’ll be glad to have picked up all three points having missed the early chance before being replaced by Josh King in the 81st minute.

Sam Surridge

Having entered proceedings in the 60th minute, Sam Surridge failed to make the necessary impact and even clashed with fellow forward, and match winner, Junior Stanislas when he failed to play the eventual goalscorer through on goal.

The 22-year-old has scored just three goals this season, and, with Josh King now back amongst the Cherries ranks, could struggle to receive game time.

Jefferson Lerma

Like Solanke, Jefferson Lerma was guilty of spurning early chances to take the lead. The central midfielder, again like Solanke, will be feeling relieved having seen his side end the night with all three points having missed the guilt-edged chances.

Next up, the midfielder will be hoping for a more comfortable game against Luton Town.