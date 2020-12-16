Swansea boss Steve Cooper has spoken out this week against suggestions that his team play a defensive style of football.

It comes after the South Wales club’s 2-0 victory over arch-rivals, Cardiff. Jamal Lowe hit a double to stun the home side and cement Swansea’s position in the top six of the Championship.

It is true that Swansea have an excellent defensive record this season. They have conceded just 10 goals all season and just five since the beginning of November.

And the defensive displays of on-loan Chelsea centre-back Marc Guehi is earning plaudits from his parent club, who are extremely pleased with his progress.

On the flip side, Swansea have a footballing heritage of possession-based, attacking football. Since the reign of Roberto Martinez, Swansea’s philosophy has centred around keeping the ball and dazzling the opponents.

From Brendan Rodgers, to Micheal Laudrup and Graham Potter, Swansea’s position and stature may have changed, but the principles remain.

So it comes as no surprise to see Cooper disgruntled upon these accusations.

Ahead of Swansea’s game against Derby tonight, the former England youth coach shrugged off suggestions that his side are defensive. Speaking to Dai Sport, he defended his team’s efforts this season.

“You can put positive or negative records in front of me, but I just want to make sure we keep going and get ready for the next game,” explained Cooper.

“We want to keep clean sheets but we also want to play with the ball and manage games well. The last game for example, when we were 1-0 up, the message wasn’t ‘let’s see this out’.

“We want our defence to be with a positive mentality.”

Swansea currently boasts the best defensive record in the EFL after conceding just ten.

They will hope to continue that record, whilst also continuing to impress going forward too when they face Derby.

The Rams have been in much better form since Wayne Rooney took interim charge, but the Swans will believe they have enough quality to jump over their latest hurdle.