Middlesbrough are plotting a move to sign Everton outcast Yannick Bolasie in the January transfer window, according to the Sun.

They report that Boro are set to make another attempt to bring the winger to the club, despite a failed move on transfer deadline day in October.

Bolasie, 31, hasn’t made a Premier League appearance in more than two-and-a-half years, proving out of favour under successive managers at Goodison Park.

He has had loan spells at home and abroad over the past couple of years with Aston Villa, Anderlecht in Belgium, and Portugal’s Sporting Lisbon.

In total the France-born DR Congo international has only made 32 appearances for the club since signing in 2016 from Crystal Palace for £25 million.

Now it could be the man who managed him at his previous club who comes to his rescue, if Warnock can strike a deal second time around.

Bolasie played in promotion-winning sides in each of his last two seasons in the Championship, with Villa in 2018-19 and Palace in 2012-13, his first year at Selhurst Park after joining from Bristol City.

As a result, his addition would be a significant boost for Middlesbrough, who have shown play-off potential in the early part of the season.

They are currently in 10th place in the table, five points off the top six, but have the second-best defensive record in the division.

It is in attack, with just 19 goals in 18 games, that they have been less impressive, and the signing of Bolasie would go some way to bolstering that department.