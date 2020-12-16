Sunderland head coach Lee Johnson has warned that the club may have to close the Academy of Light, following a COVID-19 outbreak in the squad.

The boss said he was “raging” last night after he struggled to field a starting lineup.

Eight players missed out on the Wimbledon clash after one player tested positive for coronavirus. Two more players have developed symptoms, whilst five other players must also self-isolate.

This all meant that Sunderland fielded a much-changed side that eventually drew the game.

The substitutes featured players who were either injured or Under-23 players who played the day previously.

The club did have the option to postpone the fixture, however, with possible sanctions from the EFL unknown – and a lack of communication – they opted to play on.

The possibility of further positive tests only increase the likelihood of a training ground shutdown. Local rivals Newcastle United were forced to do the same last week after eight players tested positive.

Johnson was asked by the Sunderland Echo post-match whether shutting down the training ground was a realistic scenario.

“It has to be. It depends on how the tests come back,” Johnson warned.

“Obviously, we know what happened at Newcastle, although the Premier League runs on very different protocols.

“The EFL won’t give you the funding to do the testing, but then at the same time, they won’t help you out when there’s a circumstance that happens.

“It’s almost like we’ve been punished for doing the right protocols.”

Sunderland are due to face Shrewsbury on Saturday at the New Meadow and then host Blackpool next Tuesday. With League One fixtures coming thick and fast, it feels like there isn’t a worse time for this to happen.

Meanwhile, Bristol Rovers did postpone their fixtures against Charlton last night and Oxford at the weekend after they reported a positive test result yesterday morning.

