Sunderland manager Lee Johnson has confirmed a big injury blow for his team with Josh Scowen set for an extended spell on the sidelines.

The 27-year-old was forced off with discomfort in his shin during their win at Lincoln City last weekend.

Scowen was not risked for Tuesday night’s clash with AFC Wimbledon, despite the absence of a number of first-team players due to Covid-19 protocol.

After the match, which Sunderland claimed a respectable 1-1 draw in, Johnson confirmed the latest blow in what has been a difficult week already for the Black Cats.

“The X-ray found a chip or a slight fracture to the shin, which is bad news,” he told the Sunderland Echo.

“The best case scenario is that he will be out for three weeks, the worst case scenario is seven weeks.

“It will probably be somewhere between that. It’s frustrating because he’s a player that knows me and I know him, and I thought he’d been excellent in the games so far.”

Johnson’s squad had already been depleted after one unnamed player tested positive for Covid-19.

Seven other first-team players were forced to self-isolate as a result, in line with Government advice, sparking chaos on the day of the Wimbledon clash.

Sunderland attempted to have the fixture postponed, as Bristol Rovers’ matches, plus Stevenage’s in League Two, have already been this week.

But an agreement couldn’t be reached, with the Black Cats claiming on their club website that this was because of “the lack of clarity regarding potential sanctions” for not fulfilling the fixture.

With all of the affected players remaining in self-isolation, Sunderland will hope to be able to postpone this Saturday’s fixture away at Shrewsbury Town.

Their match against Blackpool at the Stadium of Light on the following Tuesday could also be under threat.

Any postponements would put a dent in Johnson’s attempt to rejuvenate the club’s promotion prospects following his recent arrival.

The club are currently in ninth place, two points off the play-offs and four adrift of the automatic spots.