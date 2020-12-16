Sheffield Wednesday manager Tony Pulis was quick to defend his players after last night’s defeat to Nottingham Forest in the Championship.

Much to the annoyance of Wednesday fans though.

Pulis is still painting his first win as Wednesday boss, having now overseen eight games in charge.

His side sit rooted to the foot of the Championship table having lost to lowly rivals Nottingham Forest last night, but Pulis was there to back up his players, saying ‘they gave their best’.

Needless to say, the comments brought about mixed reactions from Wednesday fans.

The appointment of Pulis is increasingly looking like a wrong one and now having claimed just nine points all season, Wednesday look set for an untimely relegation into League One.

Plenty of fans reacted to the comments Pulis made about his players last night, with many of them quick to criticise the manager and his tactics, and player selection.

Here’s what some of them had to say:

Pulis needs to go and so does the person who is advising Chansiri it’s a disgrace – we all knew what we were getting with Pulis. It wouldn’t be expansive football – we’ve gone from being 2 points from safety under Monk to being a mile away now. He has to go now! Nigel Pearson !!! — Kevin Smith (@antalsmith) December 15, 2020

I’m sorry, if you think that you aren’t qualified to be in the position you are. — Matthew Gibb (@Mattygibb) December 15, 2020

Does he know how pretentious and condescending he sounds towards the fans with comments like that. TP, a gentle reminder it’s your job to criticise your players constructive criticism is not a bad thing. But if you believe that’s their best then it’s time for you to go.#SWFC — Owls33-76 (@Owls337) December 15, 2020

You honestly watched that and thought they was giving it their best? We have a player laughing and congratulating an opposition for scoring — Ryan Cannister (@RyanCanMan123) December 15, 2020

Tony it's you, resign — Rob Barber (@skaheadbob) December 15, 2020

He’s got to go. Lol. These comments are a disgrace saying that. Even monk could get the odd win with this lot. — RocketOwl (@RocketOwl1986) December 15, 2020