Sheffield Wednesday manager Tony Pulis was quick to defend his players after last night’s defeat to Nottingham Forest in the Championship.

Much to the annoyance of Wednesday fans though.

Pulis is still painting his first win as Wednesday boss, having now overseen eight games in charge.

His side sit rooted to the foot of the Championship table having lost to lowly rivals Nottingham Forest last night, but Pulis was there to back up his players, saying ‘they gave their best’.

READ: Ex-Blackburn, Bolton, Sunderland manager being ‘lined-up’ for PL job

Needless to say, the comments brought about mixed reactions from Wednesday fans.

The appointment of Pulis is increasingly looking like a wrong one and now having claimed just nine points all season, Wednesday look set for an untimely relegation into League One.

Plenty of fans reacted to the comments Pulis made about his players last night, with many of them quick to criticise the manager and his tactics, and player selection.

Here’s what some of them had to say: