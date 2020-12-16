Last night’s game was far from ideal for Sunderland. Just an hour before kick-off, the club released a statement that COVID-19 had ran rampant throughout the squad.

It meant that eight first-team players sat out of the clash due to self-isolation periods.

Head Coach Lee Johnson admitted post-match that each time he chose a team, three players had to drop out, leaving him “raging”.

Despite the remaining players best efforts, Wimbledon left with a point. A few Sunderland players struggled to make an impression in the game where they were heavy favourites.

Will Grigg

Sunderland’s big money signing has struggled since the day he joined the club; last night was no different.

The 29-year-old took just one shot on goal against a Wimbledon side who conceded five at the weekend. His one effort came early on when Elliot Embleton played a ball across to him, but the tame effort was saved.

His touch map reveals his issues. Grigg fails to gain touches in dangerous areas, instead of touching the ball in the centre of the pitch, to no effect.

George Dobson

The young midfielder came into the side to replace Josh Scowen, who is out for up to eight weeks. However, he failed to make an impression on Lee Johnson as he was hooked off at half-time.

Dobson’s passing range was mainly sideways, in a game where Sunderland should always aim to move forward and press the opponent back.

The 22-year-old was replaced by Lynden Gooch just after half-time.

Lynden Gooch

Gooch should not have featured in the squad at all last night, let alone play 45 minutes. He has been out injured and as Johnson said last night, he is “three to four weeks away”. However, owing to the strange circumstances, he was thrown into the deep end.

Despite his best efforts, Gooch looked off the pace and struggled to make much of an impression. He failed to have a shot or create a chance for any of his teammates.