Bolton Wanderers manager Ian Evatt has given an update on the progress of former Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Kieran Lee, who is on trial at the club.

The 32-year-old made more than 200 appearances for Wednesday in eight seasons at Hillsborough.

But he was released at the end of the 2019-20 season and forced to look for a new club.

The League Two club were reported at the beginning of the week to have a midfielder on trial and Lee’s name was rumoured, and later confirmed.

Evatt joked about how the secret was out as he gave an update on his progression with the Trotters.

The boss told the Bolton News: “He’s fine. He’s doing well. I think his name’s out there anyway! The name that should not be mentioned!

“However, he’s a good player, we just want to make sure all is okay and do our due diligence, but that will be progressing.”

The good word is a boost for Lee, who has been without a club since bringing his long association with Sheffield Wednesday to an end.

The Stalybridge-born player was in Manchester United’s youth system but made his name in four seasons with nearby Oldham Athletic.

That earned him a move to South Yorkshire in 2012 and he was a regular throughout his time with the Owls.

He made 43 league appearances in the 2015-16 season, when they fell agonisingly short of achieving promotion to the Premier League as they lost the play-off final.

Despite that heavy Championship experience, an opportunity higher up the ranks has not been forthcoming in what has been an especially difficult year for free agents, due to Covid-19 and its financial effects.

If he does secure a move to Bolton, he will join a side looking to recover from a difficult start to make a promotion surge in the second half of the season.

They are currently 12th in the League Two table, three points off the play-offs, after a win at Cheltenham Town last night.