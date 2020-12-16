Sheffield Wednesday defender Moses Odubajo has responded to a video replay that showed him laughing after the Owls conceded on Tuesday night.

Tony Pulis and his side lost yet again in midweek as goals from Yuri Ribeiro and Lewis Grabban gave Nottingham Forest all three points.

It was another disappointing performance to say the least, and it was made worse for Wednesday supporters when it looked as though Odubajo laughed and gave a high five to Forest striker Grabban just after the goal went in.

Unsurprisingly, given the circumstances that the Owls are in at the moment, plenty of fans didn’t take the footage in the best ways however Odubajo has now responded.

The loss is frustrating for myself and the team. I would never high 5 another player for scoring against us. I said to Grabban no way is that a goal because of the foul and laughed it off thinking the goal wouldn’t stand. 1/3 — Moses Odubajo (@Moses_28) December 15, 2020

He states that he laughed off the goal because he thought that it shouldn’t have stood due to a foul in the build-up to Grabban’s strike.

However, it does not look like it has gone down well with supporters and even Tony Pulis was made to comment on it in his press conference after the game.

It is now vitally important for the defender to respond with performances and show that he is eager to get the club back on track and competing once more in the league table.

The defeat on Tuesday was Pulis’ fourth in a row and it means that the Owls haven’t won a game of Championship football since he took over.

Wednesday will try and rectify that and start their Championship survival bid when they host Coventry City on the weekend.