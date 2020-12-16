Speaking to Teesside Live, Middlesbrough manager Neil Warnock was asked whether he would cut short Manchester City loanee Patrick Roberts’ loan deal.

Roberts was a shining light for Middlesbrough in the latter stages of last season, helping the club to retain their Championship status.

It was clear Boro would go back in for the Manchester City attacking-midfielder again this time around, but he has been used sporadically so far this campaign.

When asked if Warnock would cut Roberts’ loan deal short, the Boro boss didn’t give a clear yes or no answer, but insisted he will need to sit down with the 23-year old to discuss his options.

“I’ve got to have a talk (with Roberts),” he said. “There’s two or three lads that have not really had an opportunity, and everybody wants to play. They all want to be involved, and I have to manage that as I see fit.

“I’ve got to speak to the players and see how they feel, but first and foremost, I’ve learned my lesson over the years, I’ve got to look after the club.

“I can’t be swayed just because an agent rings me up or a dad of one of the players says, ‘He’s got to leave or go out on loan’ – I can’t be working on that.

“I’ve got to look after the club first at this moment in time because it’s a difficult period. We’ve never experienced it before. In the past, where I would have let someone leave and brought someone else in, it was straightforward. But it’s not like that anymore.”

Roberts could feature this evening as Middlesbrough take on Luton Town at the Riverside.