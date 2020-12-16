Sheffield Wednesday made it nine games without a win on Tuesday night when they fell to defeat 2-0 at the City Ground.

An early goal from Yuri Ribeiro and a late one from Lewis Grabban was enough to give Nottingham Forest the three points and it’s a result that keeps the Owls rock bottom of the table, seven adrift of 21st place.

New manager Tony Pulis has still failed to get a victory as boss of the club and has taken the club from within two points of safety, to seven.

This has seen pressure rise regarding his job already, with many Wednesday supporters left disappointed with the way the team is playing at this current point of time.

Pulis now has another huge game, not just for himself but for the club as he takes on a Coventry City on the weekend who will be hoping to add more misery on the former Stoke City manager.

Here’s how Wednesday supporters reacted to Pulis after the comfortable defeat…

Alk I want for Christmas is Pulis to walk Chansiri to sell up and Moses to do one #swfc — Reece Dickinson (@reecedicko) December 16, 2020

Accumulation of bad management over years, Pulis needs time. So so many bad decisions in the last 6/7 years. I’ve never felt so disconnected to the club, I don’t care anymore. I feel more connected to Waddle, Sheridan, Hirst, Palmer, Pearson than I do any of these #swfc — Matt Rsl (@matt_1867) December 16, 2020

Thought it would be dull under pulis but the results would come but genuinely can't see us getting another point — J (@J_SWFC_) December 15, 2020

It’s not just the players; Pulis never was and never will be the right manager. #swfc — Dan Smith (@dan_N_smith) December 15, 2020

Pulis will walk Imo #swfc — Adam (@AdamM1867) December 15, 2020

If you are saying pulis out please bare in mind he has a 3 year deal and all his coaching staff we simply couldn’t afford to sack him #swfc — Tom Matthews 🇬🇧 (@TMatthews03) December 15, 2020