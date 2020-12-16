Sheffield Wednesday made it nine games without a win on Tuesday night when they fell to defeat 2-0 at the City Ground.

An early goal from Yuri Ribeiro and a late one from Lewis Grabban was enough to give Nottingham Forest the three points and it’s a result that keeps the Owls rock bottom of the table, seven adrift of 21st place.

New manager Tony Pulis has still failed to get a victory as boss of the club and has taken the club from within two points of safety, to seven.

This has seen pressure rise regarding his job already, with many Wednesday supporters left disappointed with the way the team is playing at this current point of time.

Pulis now has another huge game, not just for himself but for the club as he takes on a Coventry City on the weekend who will be hoping to add more misery on the former Stoke City manager.

Here’s how Wednesday supporters reacted to Pulis after the comfortable defeat…