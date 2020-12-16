Former Liverpool and Hull City midfielder Kevin Stewart remains a free agent – he was linked with Middlesbrough and Swansea City earlier in the season.

The 27-year-old is also formerly of Tottenham Hotspur. He left the club to join Liverpool in 2014 and would go on to make 11 Premier League appearances for the club.

Leaving in 2017, Stewart signed for Hull City.

Over the course of three seasons, Stewart would 71 league appearances and score three goals – all of them coming in Hull’s relegation campaign last time round.

Shortly after his release, the likes of Boro and Swansea City were linked with the free transfer.

The rumours emerged over summer but neither club would take him on and today, Stewart remains a free agent.

Middlesbrough under Neil Warnock have this season become promotion contenders.

The veteran gaffer did well to steer his side away from relegation last time round and after 18 games of this Championship season, his side sit in 10th-place.

Swansea City meanwhile are eyeing another top-six finish.

They were lucky to snatch the late play-off place last time round having proved inconsistent throughout the campaign.

This time round though, Steve Cooper has his side looking like a much stronger outfit, sitting in 4th-place of the table for their trip to Derby County tonight.

Stewart could well find a new suitor in January but whether that could be either Boro or Swansea remains to be seen.

A move elsewhere, perhaps lower down the Football League pyramid could be more realistic – a useful footballer, it’s a surprise he’s not yet found a new club.