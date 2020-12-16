Nottingham Forest ended a run of seven games without a win on Tuesday night when they defeated an uninspiring Sheffield Wednesday side.

The Reds were the better team throughout, and they made their pressure count early on when defender Yuri Ribeiro put them in front.

Throughout the fixture Chris Hughton’s side dominated proceedings in terms of chances, and Lewis Grabban made sure of the three points late on as he slotted home when given the opportunity.

One man who performed admirably for the Reds was Samba Sow, his ability to read the game and then break up any potential attacking threat that the Owls had was a key strength in Forest’s game.

The 31-year-old showed his experience and at times looked a class above in the midfield as he guided Forest to an important three points and kept them above the relegation zone.

Here’s how Forest fans reacted to Sow’s performance on Tuesday night…