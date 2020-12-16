Nottingham Forest ended a run of seven games without a win on Tuesday night when they defeated an uninspiring Sheffield Wednesday side.

The Reds were the better team throughout, and they made their pressure count early on when defender Yuri Ribeiro put them in front.

Throughout the fixture Chris Hughton’s side dominated proceedings in terms of chances, and Lewis Grabban made sure of the three points late on as he slotted home when given the opportunity.

One man who performed admirably for the Reds was Samba Sow, his ability to read the game and then break up any potential attacking threat that the Owls had was a key strength in Forest’s game.

The 31-year-old showed his experience and at times looked a class above in the midfield as he guided Forest to an important three points and kept them above the relegation zone.

Here’s how Forest fans reacted to Sow’s performance on Tuesday night…

Sow needs to start now… much better when he’s in the midfield! Just needs to keep injury free! — James Furness (@Furness_nffc) December 15, 2020

Did sow really complete 90 minutes and did not get a booking pinch me I must be dreaming #nffc — Age of Ashley (@Iam2phenomenal) December 15, 2020

Yates & Sow have bossed their area of the pitch for #nffc, and the team have pressed very effectively. Taylor linking up well with other players as they get forward. Still get the feeling they're only one mistake away from another cataclysm, but they're looking ok tonight. — ForestBoffin (@ForestBoffin) December 15, 2020

Main points from what I see were, once again, just how important Samba Sow is to this team. Can be clumsy at times and picks up far too many bookings (especially early on), but we're a different side with him in there. #nffc — NFFC (@NottinghamRed99) December 15, 2020

Samba Sow is our most important player… fact. #nffc — Frank Syson (@FrankSyson) December 15, 2020

It’s a lot easier when Samba Sow can play for 90 mins too. Different team with him. Biggest thing is how much that’ll help our mentality though. 👌🏻 #nffc — Forest FanBase (@ForestFanBase) December 15, 2020