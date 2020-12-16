Former Blackburn Rovers youngster Josh Askew has this week linked up with National League North outfit Chester.

The 22-year-old is a product of the Rovers youth academy.

He’d made a handful of appearances in the Premier League 2 for Blackburn but he left in the summer of 2017 to sign permanently with Salford City.

Askew would struggle though and after a null spell with Salford, he’d link up with Boston United ahead of this season.

Now, without having completed half a season with the Pilgrims, Askew is on the move again.

He’s linked up with former Salford City manager Anthony Johnson and Bernard Morley at Chester.

It’s a name that Blackburn fans may well remember, but for Askew, he’ll be hoping to kick-start his return to the Football League with Chester.

Blackburn have produced some good players from their own ranks in recent years but Tony Mowbray seems to have a habit of bettering them.

The likes of Bradley Dack and Adam Armstrong, and Harvey Elliot who is this season shining for Rovers under Mowbray.

Rovers currently sit in 13th-place of the Championship table.

They spent much of the first-half of last season in the mid-table pack before emerging out of nowhere in the second, to become genuine play-off contenders.

Mowbray will be hoping that his side can again find form in the second-half of the season but this time maintain if throughout the campaign.

A play-off finish is always on the cards, but a tall order as ever for Blackburn.