Charlton Athletic saw a move for FC Midtjylland striker Ronnie Schwartz fall through in the last transfer window.

They tried to lure him to the Valley but a move didn’t materialise in the end, as per London News Online.

As the Addicks scour the transfer market again this winter for reinforcements they should reignite their pursuit of him.

Lee Bowyer’s side have made a strong start to life back in League One and could do with some extra firepower next month to help them for the second-half of the campaign.

Schwartz, who is 31 years old, could become available having only played once in the league for Midtjylland this season.

He scored 18 goals in the Danish Super League last season so has proven he knows where the back of the net is. He has also previously played in his native Denmark for the likes of Aab, Randers, Brondby, Esbjerg and Silkeborg.

Schwartz has also had stints in Guingamp in France, Sarpsborg in Norway and Waasland-Beveren in Belgium in the past so may now fancy a crack at English football.

Charlton do have some solid options up front such as Conor Washington, Omar Bogle and Chuks Aneke, but would benefit some having some more competition and depth up there.

The London club should seek to bring in another attacker in January and Schwartz fits the bill, even just on a short-term basis.

Bowyer’s men didn’t play last night against Bristol Rovers but are in action this weekend against Swindon Town at the County Ground. They will be keen to build on their 5-2 win over AFC Wimbledon last time out.

Who will win on Saturday?